Qatar Gold prices Today Thursday 11 May 2023

Published May 11th, 2023 - 06:45 GMT
Gold bullions are seen side by side on top of a spread of Qatari Riyals - Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in the Emirate of Qatar today, Thursday, opened at a selling price of QR 7,396.48 per ounce, according to Qatar-goldprice.com.

24-karat gold rates in Qatar on Thursday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Doha stood at QR 237.80 today, Thursday, at 09:32 a.m.

22-karat gold prices in Doha on Thursday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 217.99 early today, Thursday.

21-karat gold rates in the Emirate of Qatar Arabia on Thursday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 208.08 on the start of the business day, today, Thursday.

18-karat gold prices in Doha on Thursday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Doha opened at QR 178.35 today, Thursday.

14-karat gold prices in Doha on Thursday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Doha opened at QR 138.72 today, Thursday.

International gold rates on Thursday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at QR 7387.63 ($2,029.29) early today as reported by Goldprice.org, at 09:45 a.m. (Amman Time), noting that gold in Qatar is not subject to taxation.

