Qatar Gold prices Today Thursday 20 July 2023

Published July 20th, 2023 - 05:51 GMT
Gold jewellery on display – Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in the Emirate of Qatar today, Thursday, July 20, opened at QR 7,214.48 per ounce, according to Qatar-goldprice.com.

24-karat gold rates in Qatar on Thursday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Doha stood at QR 231.95 today, Thursday, at 09:02.

22-karat gold prices in Doha on Thursday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 212.62 early today, Thursday.

21-karat gold rates in the Emirate of Qatar on Thursday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 202.96   at the start of the business day, today, Thursday.

18-karat gold prices in Doha on Thursday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Doha opened at QR 173.96 today, Thursday.

14-karat gold prices in Doha on Thursday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Doha opened at QR 135.31 today, Thursday.

International gold rates on Thursday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at QR 7214.17 ($1,981.37) early today as reported by Goldprice.org, noting that gold in Qatar is not subject to taxation.

