Qatar to Lease Lands for Recycling Industries

The Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister and Minister of Interior HE Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al Thani on Wednesday approved a draft decision of the Minister of Municipality and Environment on the establishment, organisation and leasing of lands in Al-Afja area for recycling industries.

The draft decision aims to encourage the private sector to invest in the recycling industry and speed up land allotment to investors.

The Cabinet also approved a draft decision of the Minister of Municipality and Environment on the conditions and regulations for the allocation of manors’ complexes.

The draft decision includes general and technical conditions, biosecurity requirements, obligations of the licence holder and the prohibited acts as well as revocation of the licence.

Following the meeting, Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Dr Issa bin Saad al Jafali al Nuaimi stated that the Cabinet also approved a draft Amiri decision amending some provisions of Amiri Decision No 16 of 2014 designating the functions of ministries and a draft Amiri decision on the organisational structure of the Ministry of Finance.

The Cabinet also approved a draft Amiri decision on the organisational structure of the Ministry of Municipality and Environment, a draft Amiri decision on the organisational structure of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and a draft Amiri decision on the organisational structure of the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs.

Moreover, the Cabinet approved a draft decision amending the organisation of some administrative units that comprise the General Secretariat of the Cabinet and defining their competencies, and a draft decision of the Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs amending some provisions of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs’ Decision No 11 of 2015 to establish units at the administrative departments comprising the General Secretariat of the Cabinet and defining their competencies.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet took the necessary measures to ratify an agreement on the cancellation of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and private passports between Qatar and Ghana, an agreement between Qatar and Ghana on the regulation of the employment of labour from Ghana in Qatar and an agreement between Qatar and Ghana on the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income.

The Cabinet then reviewed the memorandum of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs on Qatar’s third periodic report on the mechanism for the universal periodic review and took the appropriate decision thereon.