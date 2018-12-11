Qatar Projects Its 2019 Budget to Be Surplus

The minister reiterated that the financial statements for the first half of 2018 confirm the strength of the economy and that the country has overcome the ‘blockade’ imposed by Saudi Arabia and its allies. (Shutterstock)

Follow > Disable alert for Ali Shareef Al Emadi Follow >

Prime Minister and Minister of Interior HE Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al Thani opened the seventh edition of Euromoney Conferences in Doha on Sunday.

Delivering a keynote speech at the Euromoney Qatar Conference, Minister of Finance HE Ali Shareef al Emadi said Qatar’s general budget for 2019, to be announced in few days, will include a projected surplus.

“The projected surplus will ensure stability and strength of the Qatar’s financial situation as well as offer a future perspective that emphasises the country’s ability to grow and achieve a sustainable development by focusing on developing health and education sectors and by completing infrastructure projects.”

Read More

Iran Wants to Dig Deeper Into Qatar's Opec Exit

Despite Blockade, Qatari Stocks to Attract $5 Billion in Foreign Funds

The minister reiterated that the financial statements for the first half of 2018 confirm the strength of the economy and that the country has overcome the ‘blockade’ imposed by Saudi Arabia and its allies.

He said the non-oil sector economic growth for the first half of the year was over 5 percent. “Inflation in Qatar has continued at reasonable rates and the country’s stock market has fully recovered. Qatar’s stock market has emerged as one of the best stock markets in the world since the beginning of this year, which reflects investors’ confidence in the country’s economy,” Emadi said.

Highlighting various steps taken by the state government to support the private sector, the minister said, “The government continues to work and coordinate with the business and investment community to improve businesses and investments as well as to amend legislations and simplify procedures in line with the best international practices, which provide an opportunity to expand businesses across all sectors for local and international investors.”

The state has taken several initiatives like enacting laws allowing foreign nationals to invest and own enterprises, real estate and permanent residence in Qatar, he said.

Establishment of free and special economic zones, strong banking sector capable of providing funds for various projects make Qatar an ideal destination for investment in the region, he said.

“We also strongly support and encourage the private sector to build companies and joint projects with different countries in the world, thus enhancing bilateral relations and benefiting everyone,” he said.

The minister said that Qatar National Vision 2030 in its various economic, social, human and environmental pillars is the cornerstone of achieving sustainable development.PM opens Euromoney Qatar conferencePM attends Qatar Radio’s Golden Jubilee ceremony.