Qatar Ranks Seventh Globally in Global Finance Index

Qatar ranks first in the Arab world and seventh globally out of 128 countries in the Global Safety and Security Standards 2019 published by Global Finance.

The index measures the level of investment security in a country based on various factors such as war, crime rate, terrorism and natural disaster.

Qatar’s leading position in the index confirms its previous ratings with regard to public and personal security by agencies like the World Peace Index, the Numbeo Global Database, the Police Index and the Global Terrorism Index, which placed Qatar at the top in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Countries that are ranked above Qatar include Iceland (first), Switzerland (second), Finland (third), Portugal (fourth), Austria (fifth) and Norway (sixth).

The ratings are based on global indicators such as major crimes, extent of safety measures and community partnership, quality service to the public and enhancement of security awareness.

These indicators reflect Qatar’s regional and global standing in various fields, especially security, service and economy. This reflects the continuous development and modernisation process that the country is witnessing, thanks to the efforts of the wise leadership, especially in the field of developing security and service systems and achieving security and stability in the country.

Global Finance is headquartered in New York City and is a reliable source of developments in the financial sector focusing on international and emerging markets.