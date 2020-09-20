Qatar Sustainability Week 2020 to Commence End of October

Highlights
Qatar Green Building Council (QGBC) is continuing its national campaign to build a sustainable society with the fifth edition of Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW). The event will be held from October 31 to November 7, 2020.QSW is a unique platform for promoting the nation’s sustainability vision and engaging relevant stakeholders under an overarching umbrella to achieve Qatar’s sustainable development goals. The event plays a crucial role in raising awareness about the importance of preserving the environment and implementing sustainable business practices.
Meshal Al Shamari, director of QGBC – a member of Qatar Foundation – said: “The complexity of the social and environmental challenges we face today demands the unwavering commitment of governments, corporate organisations and individuals to sustainable living and way of doing business. Qatar Sustainability Week aims to stress the importance of making such a commitment by engaging the public and business communities in various sustainability-oriented activities and featuring innovations and initiatives that promote sustainability.”
QSW showcases Qatar’s progress in sustainability and green buildings, as well as the collective efforts of the nation’s public and private sectors in building a sustainable future. The four previous editions of QSW attracted more than 100,000 people to 760 events across Qatar. This year, QSW aims to engage the community further and reinforce its ongoing national campaign for shared responsibility in communicating and implementing sustainable practices with the ‘QSW 2020 Pledge’.
The pledge is an encompassing commitment to protecting the environment and combat climate change through bold actions, such as banning single-use plastics; minimising waste by consuming responsibly; reusing and recycling products; promoting healthy spaces; conserving water and energy; choosing a more sustainable method to travel; and living a healthy lifestyle. Furthermore, it encourages organisations to join the UN Global Compact, certify their assets, issue sustainability reports, and promote carbon neutral operations. It also challenges individuals to offset their personal carbon emissions.
Individuals can register their pledge to make changes in their lifestyle, while corporate organisations can pledge to implement policies that help protect and sustain the environment, as well as register their sustainability-oriented activity, initiative or event to become a QSW 2020 partner. Registration can be made at https://www.qatarsustainabilityweek.com.
Via SyndiGate.info
