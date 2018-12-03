Qatar, UK to Build on Their $3 Billion Trade Ties Ahead of World Cup 2022

A total 35 British companies already operate independently at the Qatar Financial Centre as the UK ranks as the eighth largest trade partner with Qatar, with goods traded worth a total USD 3 billion last year. (Shutterstock)

Qatar and Britain have agreed to increase bilateral trade and investments in the areas of small and medium enterprises, education, healthcare, banking, logistics and projects related to the Qatar-hosted 2022 FIFA World Cup.

This came during Qatar-UK Joint Ministerial Commission on Economic, Commercial and Technical Cooperation talks attended by Qatari Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari and visiting UK State Minister for Trade Policy George Hollingbery.

The Qatari minister mentioned the need to bolster cooperation between private businesses in both countries, in addition to exploring new areas for investment.

Doha looks to encourage more foreign direct investments, particularly in its infrastructure projects, said Al-Kuwari.

A total 35 British companies already operate independently at the Qatar Financial Centre as the UK ranks as the eighth largest trade partner with Qatar, with goods traded worth a total USD 3 billion last year.

Qatar Investment Authority has also made "great progress" in its contributions to UK economic growth, said the minister.

For his part, Hollingbery said there was a clear demand for British goods and services in Qatar, illustrated by the billions of dollars-worth of goods traded last year.

"We will continue to support British businesses who want to trade with Qatar, including those companies seeking to take advantage of opportunities on offer at the 2022 World Cup," he added.