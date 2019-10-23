Qatar's Real Estate Transactions Increase 20 Percent in Q1 2019

Terming Qatar’s real estate market as buyer-friendly, Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Ali bin Ahmed al Kuwari said the prices in 2019 were becoming more competitive, prompting buyer demand for higher quality.





The real estate transaction volume in Qatar in the first quarter of 2019 jumped 20 percent from that in the same period last year, the minister said after inaugurating the Cityscape Qatar real estate exhibition in Doha on Tuesday.

Around 3,000 apartments and villas have come in multiple areas in Qatar in the first quarter of this year, the minister said, pegging the supply in the residential property market during the period at 293,000 units. Around 10,000 new units are expected to be completed this year with 67 percent of them being in Lusail and The Pearl, the minister added.