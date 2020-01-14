Qatar,Turkey To Boost Trade Ties Seeking More Cooperation Relations

Qatar Chamber (QC) has held a meeting with a trade delegation headed by board member of Turkey’s Electrical Electronics and Services Exporters’ Association (TET) Kerem Ozdogan, the chamber said in a statement on Monday.

The Qatari side was headed by QC’s First Vice Chairman Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar al Kuwari.

The meeting reviewed means of strengthening cooperation relations between the Qatari private sector and its Turkish counterpart especially in the field of manufacturing electronics and electrical products.

It also discussed the possibility of establishing partnerships between Qatari businessmen and Turkish counterparts from the association.

Twar said there is a wide range of cooperation opportunities between both sides in metal sector.

Ozdogan said the delegation comprises leading companies specialised in electric and electronic industries with a view to developing cooperation ties with Qatari businessmen and exploring the Qatari market.

He said Qatar enjoys huge potential, noting that it is a leading and attractive investment destination.

Ozdogan noted that Turkey’s exports het $150 billion in 2018 and are expected to reach $160 billion in 2019, affirming that 10 percent of them from TET companies.

TET was established in 1991 and has over 7,500 member companies to improve the export volume of the electrical-electronics.

It is worth mentioning that the bilateral trade between Qatar and Turkey grew by 85 percent from $1.3 billion in 2017 to $2.4 billion in 2018. It reached $1.5 billion during the first three quarters of the last year.