Quiet Quitting: Unsubscribing From The Hustle Culture? 

The sweeping trend of "quiet quitting" is taking the world by storm and leaving many to wonder what it means to employees and businesses. The spike in its popularity came right after @zaidleppelin released a video about it on TikTok.

What Is Quiet Quitting?

Some refer to quiet quitting as the idea to do the bare minimum at work while looking for another job. Whereas others are using it as a way to just perform their tasks without falling prey into the hustle culture. But while the real intention behind quiet quitting might be debatable, one thing it does not involve is someone actually quitting their job.

The idea is that employees are no longer willing to go above and beyond for a job that does not appreciate, respect, and motivate them. While some might see this as being “lazy”, others argue that it is the result of employees reaching burnout. For instance, it is reported that stress and burnout have significantly increased in the past year in the GCC area.

The reason many people are turning to this notion of quiet quitting is because they believe that reaching burnout for a job that does not appreciate them and help them grow is just not worth it. Many have even turned to the trending TikTok video to suggest that this is what a healthy work-life balance looks like.

“I quiet quit 6 months ago and guess what, same pay. same recognition, same everything but less stress.” - @Lookatmyfeesh

“it’s called a healthy work life balance” - @sarah

However, while some are supporting the idea of prioritizing their wellbeing over giving up their life for jobs, others are arguing that many are using this as a way to justify slacking off, and are thus shooting themselves in the foot.

The idea of this whole quiet quitting being a passive-aggressive approach for employees to get their way is also up on the table. Professionals suggest that many employees need to turn to having a candidate conversation rather than just deciding on doing the bare minimum.

In fact, founder of Thrive Global, Arianna Huffington, says that quiet quitting is more than just quieting on jobs because it also signals quitting in life. While she is against burnout and hustle culture, she does not believe that quietly quitting your job will help you find any sort of joy or purpose. On the contrary, she suggests that going above and beyond in a logical and healthy manner is how we grow and evolve on a personal and professional level.

On the other end of the spectrum, employees are also reporting a new passive-aggressive approach that employers are using. Referred to as “quiet firing”, workers are reporting that employers are icing out employees, giving them a hard time, and overloading them with work. This way, employers are not firing employees in a direct and straight manner, but are instead pushing them to quit on their own in a subtle way.

From quiet quitting to quiet firing, many are arguing which side to be on. However, regardless of the situation, opting to “quietly” do something rather than use direct and honest communication can end up doing more harm than good.

Being able to communicate in a professional and honest manner is an imperative social skill that shouldn’t be easily overlooked. Realizing that the goal here is to have a healthy, balanced, and supportive workplace is key to determine how to address these situations.

Ultimately, whether this new trend will have a positive impact on employees and the workplace is still up for debate, but we would love to hear your thoughts about it!

What do you think of quiet quitting? And what kind of impact do you think it will have on the workplace? Share your thoughts below!