Here are the world's most powerful naval fleets

ALBAWABA - The World Directory of Modern Military Warships (WDMMW) has ranked the world's most powerful naval fleets through an analysis of naval strength in 36 countries.

The ranking considered the total number of warships and submarines, alongside factors like fleet age, logistical support, attack and defense capabilities. It also assessed each fleet's balance, including naval asset diversity and the extent of its maritime dominance.

The evaluation encompassed most types of warships, excluding small vessels, reconnaissance ships, and commemorative historical vessels. The ranking covered several categories of warships, ranging from relatively small corvettes and frigates to larger destroyers and cruisers.

In the new ranking, each fleet was assigned a "Final True Value" rating, theoretically measuring its strength against others.

Here is the top 25 country ranking: