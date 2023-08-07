  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Ranking of the world's most powerful naval fleets: WDMMW report

Here are the world's most powerful naval fleets

Ruba Abdelhadi

Ruba Abdelhadi

Published August 7th, 2023 - 10:18 GMT
naval fleets
The ranking covered several categories of warships, ranging from relatively small corvettes and frigates to larger destroyers and cruisers.

ALBAWABA - The World Directory of Modern Military Warships (WDMMW) has ranked the world's most powerful naval fleets through an analysis of naval strength in 36 countries.

Also ReadHere are the world's most powerful naval fleetsHere are the world's most powerful naval fleets

The ranking considered the total number of warships and submarines, alongside factors like fleet age, logistical support, attack and defense capabilities. It also assessed each fleet's balance, including naval asset diversity and the extent of its maritime dominance.

The evaluation encompassed most types of warships, excluding small vessels, reconnaissance ships, and commemorative historical vessels. The ranking covered several categories of warships, ranging from relatively small corvettes and frigates to larger destroyers and cruisers.

In the new ranking, each fleet was assigned a "Final True Value" rating, theoretically measuring its strength against others.

Here is the top 25 country ranking:

  1. United States
  2. China
  3. Russia
  4. Indonesia
  5. South Korea
  6. Japan
  7. India
  8. France
  9. United Kingdom
  10. Turkey
  11. Italy
  12. Taiwan
  13. Egypt
  14. North Korea
  15. Algeria
  16. Bangladesh
  17. Spain
  18. Germany
  19. Iran
  20. Australia
  21. Thailand
  22. Greece
  23. Canada
  24. Singapore
  25. Brazil
Tags:NavalNaval fleetEgyptnaval fleetsUnites StatesCanada

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now