Report: Dubai Ranks Second Best City for Driving

If you think that driving has become tougher and owning a car has become costlier in Dubai, then think twice. A new study has found that Dubai is the second best city in the world to own a car as the emirate scored highly on road congestion, road quality, annual road tax and low cost for fuel and parking, and low road-rage incidents.
According to 2019 Driving Cities Index by Mister Auto, motorists in Dubai pay less road tax than some of the other rich cities such as Perth, Calgary, Vienna, Singapore, London and Sydney etc.
The study by the French company revealed that the emirate also see less road rage than some major European, American and Canadian cities such as Calgary, Ottawa, Zurich, Perth, Vienna, Oslo, Frankfurt, Orlando and others.
Covering 100 cities, the study combines a total of 15 factors to reveal the best and worst cities for car owners to drive-in across the globe. It divides the parameters of the study into three categories that are most important to making a city a good location to drive: infrastructure, safety and costs.
Globally, Canadian city of Calgary topped with 100 score followed by Dubai (97.87), Ottawa (96.6), Bern (96.23), El Paso (96.01), Vancouver (95.99), Gothenburg (95.66), Dusseldorf (95.36), Basel (95.28) and Dortmund (95.27).
But the Asian, African and Latin American cities dominate the list of cities where owning a car is quite expensive. The Indian commercial capital Mumbai leads the 100-city table by Mister Auto as it ranked low in sub-indexes of city speed, average car age and daily average road congestions.
Other cities are Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia), Kolkata, Lagos, Karachi, Bogota (Colombia), Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, Moscow and Athens.
