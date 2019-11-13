  1. Home
  Report: Dubai Ranks Second Best City for Driving

Published November 13th, 2019 - 11:54 GMT
Motorists in Dubai pay less road tax than some of the other rich cities. (Shutterstock)

If you think that driving has become tougher and owning a car has become costlier in Dubai, then think twice. A new study has found that Dubai is the second best city in the world to own a car as the emirate scored highly on road congestion, road quality, annual road tax and low cost for fuel and parking, and low road-rage incidents.


According to 2019 Driving Cities Index by Mister Auto, motorists in Dubai pay less road tax than some of the other rich cities such as Perth, Calgary, Vienna, Singapore, London and Sydney etc.

The study by the French company revealed that the emirate also see less road rage than some major European, American and Canadian cities such as Calgary, Ottawa, Zurich, Perth, Vienna, Oslo, Frankfurt, Orlando and others.

Covering 100 cities, the study combines a total of 15 factors to reveal the best and worst cities for car owners to drive-in across the globe. It divides the parameters of the study into three categories that are most important to making a city a good location to drive: infrastructure, safety and costs.

10 cities where cost of petrol affordability is best 10 cities where cost of parking is least 10 best cities for road quality 10 worst cities for road congestion 10 cities where road rage is least

Boston

Dubai

San Antonio

Austin

New York

El Paso

Orlando

Seattle

Philadelphia

Detroit

Sydney

New York

Brisbane

Melbourne

Chicago

Boston

Tokyo

San Diego

Seattle

Toronto

Austin

Geneva

Zurich

Basel

Bern

Singapore

Amsterdam

Rotterdam

Utrecht

Tokyo

Osaka

Dubai

Mumbai

Kolkata

Ulaanbaatar

Lagos

Bogota

Mexico City

Karachi

Istanbul

St. Petersburg

London

Osaka

Tokyo

Singapore

Dubai

Graz
Copenhagen

Zurich

Dusseldorf

Essen

Basel

Globally, Canadian city of Calgary topped with 100 score followed by Dubai (97.87), Ottawa (96.6), Bern (96.23), El Paso (96.01), Vancouver (95.99), Gothenburg (95.66), Dusseldorf (95.36), Basel (95.28) and Dortmund (95.27).

But the Asian, African and Latin American cities dominate the list of cities where owning a car is quite expensive. The Indian commercial capital Mumbai leads the 100-city table by Mister Auto as it ranked low in sub-indexes of city speed, average car age and daily average road congestions.

Other cities are Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia), Kolkata, Lagos, Karachi, Bogota (Colombia), Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, Moscow and Athens.

Over $11 Million Villa Sold in Dubai to a Moroccan

By Waheed Abbas 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

