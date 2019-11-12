Over $11 Million Villa Sold in Dubai to a Moroccan

Dubai real-estate brokers, PH Real Estate, on Tuesday announced that it has brokered the largest villa sale in Emirates Hills in the past six months.





The property, which sold for Dh41,195,000 earlier this month, represents the third highest real estate transaction in Dubai over the same time period.



According to the company statement, the luxurious villa is over 2,000 square metres and sits atop 3,237 square metres of expertly landscaped property. Purchased by an Indian businessman, the villa's new owner hails from Morocco.



Myles Bush, CEO of PH Real Estate feels that these kinds of high-end transactions show confidence in Dubai's real estate market. "PH Real Estate are delighted to once again have solidified such a high-profile transaction," he said.



"Selling villas valued at over $10 million right now is a wonderful indication of a market on the up," he added.

Emirates Hills, a luxury gated community developed by Emaar Properties, is a hot spot for Dubai's most elite residents. Emirates Hills boasts private parks, tranquil walking paths and the world-class 18-hole Montgomerie Championship Golf Course.