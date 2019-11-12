Report: GCC Hospitality Sector to Hit $32.5 Billion by 2022

The overall outlook for the Middle East hotels sector remains positive, with the Gulf hospitality sector leading the charge and predicted to grow to $32.5 billion by 2022, this according to Alpen Capital’s latest report.



Among the GCC countries, analysts said that the UAE continue to show the highest growth potential with the upcoming Expo 2020 expected to welcome an international audience of 25 million visitors.

Amid the positive market sentiments, Media Fusion today announced the holding of the second edition of Sleep Expo Middle East on February 9 to 11, at its new venue, the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Sleep Expo Middle East is the first and only event of its kind in the region dedicated to the burgeoning sleep market.

Taher Patrawala, director, Media Fusion, said: “This is a time of unprecedented opportunity not only for the hospitality sector but also for every organization involved in the business of sleep.”

“Technology is advancing rapidly, redefining what is possible. New market trends and opportunities have built real momentum for further progress,” Patrawala said.

“Sleep Expo Middle East has a critical role to play in all these not only in supporting a vibrant sector, but more importantly in providing the ideal platform that can create new capabilities for industry players, enabling them to identify and seize limitless investment opportunities regionally and globally,” Patrawala added.

The three-day event, which caters to consumers’ sleep needs and emerging innovations in the market, is the ideal platform for exhibitors including mattress manufacturers, mattress machinery, sleep technology and accessories, bedding and linen companies, sleeping aids suppliers, and other relevant businesses to showcase their products and solutions to the growing market.

The second edition will feature two verticals – Sleep Tech, which will showcase the latest innovations and promising new raw materials in the market; and, Sleep Care, which will comprise of finished goods technology and solutions in mattress, pillows, duvets and other sleeping aids.

The event will also feature a two-day conference, which will discuss emerging market trends and developments.

Another special highlight of Sleep Expo Middle East 2020 is the inaugural Sleep Expo Awards, which will recognise and highlight the excellence amongst Middle East and North Africa (Mena) mattress manufacturers and suppliers, hotels and bed retailers.