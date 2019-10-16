UAE: Online Hiring in Hospitality Sector Soars by 37 Percent From Q3 2018

Online ‘Hospitality and Travel’ related occupations in the UAE have increased by 37 per cent from Q3 2018, according to the latest Monster Employment Index (MEI).





The ‘Hospitality’ sector also witnessed a 21 per cent increase in online hiring during the same period. The growth in demand for professionals in the sector comes despite a 10 per cent decline in overall online hiring opportunities as the nation gears up to welcome Expo 2020 visitors.

The UAE, specifically Dubai, is expected to welcome approximately 25 million visitors between October 2020 and April 2021 as Expo 2020, the largest event to be held in the Arab World, opens its doors to 200 international participants from 192 nations. In preparation for the influx of visitors during the six-month celebration of innovation and creativity, the supply of hospitality facilities, including hotel rooms, have been boosted to meet the anticipated demand, increasing job opportunities in the sector.

Commenting on the most recent MEI results, Krish Seshadri, CEO, APAC & Middle East, Monster.com, said: “Expo 2020 is set to welcome visitors from all over the world with very diverse demands and expectations. This is definitely an exciting time for professionals in the hospitality sector. The event will serve as a platform to demonstrate the exceptional skills of the UAE hospitality workforce on a global level. For industry professionals in the UAE, this is a unique opportunity to be a part of the biggest event to ever take place in the entire region to date. However, professionals in the field must ensure they adhere to international best practice and must be ready to deliver consistent quality levels of service during the very busy period”.

From the industries monitored by the MEI, online hiring patterns in the ‘Oil and Gas’ industry closely followed ‘Hospitality’ at 19 per cent growth from the same period last year as global demand for energy continues to grow. Furthermore, ‘Engineering and Production’ was the only other occupation to demonstrate growth after ‘Hospitality and Travel’, with an 8 per cent increase from Q3 2018.

According to Monster, the rise in the middle-class sector is creating a higher demand for energy and hence increased demand for professionals in the Energy sector. Furthermore, a rising demand for clean energy sources across the globe is evident, and the UAE has responded with several initiatives, such as the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant and the construction of the world’s two largest solar power plants. These efforts could be key factors for the increase in ‘Engineering and Production’ occupations witnessed in the UAE.

Looking at the wider region, online recruitment has witnessed a decline of 9 per cent from Q3 2018. Among the countries monitored by the MEI in the region, Kuwait demonstrated the highest advancement in online hiring during this period with 6 per cent growth, followed by Bahrain at 4 per cent. The ‘Hospitality’ industry registered the most growth from the industries monitored in the region at 16 per cent, followed by ‘Retail, Trade and Logistics’ at 8 per cent. Roles in ‘HR and Admin’ led occupational growth in the region with 26 per cent increase from Q3 2018, followed by ‘Hospitality and Travel’ at 22 per cent and ‘Customer Service’ at 20 per cent.