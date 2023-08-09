Researchers uncover vulnerability allowing unauthorized access to Tesla's entertainment systems

ALBAWABA - A group of researchers has discovered a vulnerability that enables them to penetrate the information and entertainment systems of Tesla vehicles, granting them access to certain features typically requiring a fee of approximately $300, such as seat and rear heating.

According to TechCrunch, the research team employs a technique known as "voltage glitching," wherein the researcher manipulates the voltage supplied to the Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) processor used in entertainment systems. This manipulation can bypass the car's security systems and control specific features without the need for payment.

FSD Beta 11.4.6 avoids Tesla owners getting out of their car at night pic.twitter.com/VgcO1ilJZG August 2, 2023

However, this type of attack can only be carried out through direct physical access to the vehicle, which limits its potential spread. Nonetheless, it remains a potential threat to Tesla's systems.

The researchers noted the possibility of enabling the self-driving system in regions where it is not typically available, although achieving this would require further efforts in the field of reverse engineering.

The researchers are scheduled to present their findings at the Black Hat security conference held in Las Vegas next week.