Tesla's CFO Zach Kirkhorn departs closing a pivotal chapter after 13 years

ALBAWABA - Zach Kirkhorn, renowned as Tesla's "master of coin" and chief financial officer, has unveiled his decision to step down from the company, culminating a remarkable 13-year tenure that had sparked speculations of his potential ascension to the role of CFO.

Although Kirkhorn formally tendered his resignation last week, the news of his departure emerged through a regulatory filing on Monday. He has committed to assisting his successor until the year's end, ensuring a smooth transition. Vaibhav Taneja, Tesla's current chief accounting officer, has been appointed to succeed Kirkhorn's esteemed position.

In a reflective LinkedIn post, Kirkhorn expressed his profound pride in the collective achievements made over his more than a decade-long association with Tesla. He acknowledged the dedicated and ingenious efforts of the company's workforce, describing his time at Tesla as a unique and gratifying experience. Kirkhorn also conveyed his gratitude to Elon Musk for his inspirational leadership that has galvanized countless individuals.

I would like to thank Zach Kirkhorn for his many contributions to Tesla over the course of 13 often difficult years.



Much appreciated and best wishes for the next stage of his career.

Despite the conspicuous absence of an explicitly stated reason for Kirkhorn's departure, he was notable for being among the select executives adept at collaborating with and comprehending the unconventional methods of Elon Musk. Earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal featured Kirkhorn as a potential successor to Musk's CEO role, although Musk's continued leadership is not anticipated to waver in the near future.

Kirkhorn's trajectory from his initial foray into the financial realm four years ago as CFO, marked by Musk's proclamation of "Zach" as his successor, has been nothing short of transformative. His prior role as an analyst was a far cry from the pivotal role he would eventually occupy, orchestrating Tesla's financial metamorphosis. When Kirkhorn assumed the CFO position, Tesla commanded a valuation of $50 billion, a stark contrast to its current staggering worth of $773 billion, underscoring his instrumental contribution to the company's meteoric rise.