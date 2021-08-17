Rihanna’s Company Sued for $10 Million for Using Islamic Verse at Fashion Show

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty company is facing a $10 million lawsuit by an artist for a wrong song choice at one of the firm's lingerie fashion shows last year that caused global controversy.

The artist of the song, Coucou Chloe, claims to receive death threats have filed a lawsuit saying that she had warned Fenty's team of the danger of playing this song titled “Doom” as it has Islamic Hadiths, but they carelessly played it anyway, sparking a wave of criticism.

Hadith in Islam is a collection of traditions containing sayings of the prophet Muhammad which, with accounts of his daily practice (the Sunna), constitute the major source of guidance for Muslims apart from the Koran, According to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

I take full responsibility for the fact I did not research these words properly and want to thank those of you who have taken the time to explain this to me. We have been in the process of having the song urgently removed from all streaming platforms. 2/2 — COUCOU CHLOE (@coucou_chloe) October 5, 2020

For those of you who weren't keeping up, Rihanna, who has recently joined the billionaire club, did apologize for this but the artist still seeks $10 million in damages as these death threats she suffered caused her anxiety and depression and she was so fearful of her life that she had to hideaway.

The lingerie brand designed by Rihanna, Savage x Fenty, shares price has soared to $639, with a +80.00 % hike from last year.