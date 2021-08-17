10 Interesting Facts You Didn't Know About Larry Ellison

When it comes to talking about tech titans, Oracle’s co-founder, Larry Ellison, is one of the names that tops the list! His long road to success makes him an inspiration to many young adults who aspire to become just like him. And since today marks Ellison’s birthday, we will highlight 10 facts that you might not know about the business and entrepreneur giant.

1. Despite the fact that Ellison dropped out of college, he knew he was interested in software programming. And so he used papers and books to learn more about it. The idea behind his company, Oracle, was actually inspired by an IBM paper he read!

2. No one buys a house with a view only to be unable to enjoy it! Which comes to explain why Larry sued his neighbors because their trees were blocking his view. Turns out there is a “tree lawyer” after all! But the lawsuit eventually ended with a settlement in which Larry’s neighbors agreed to cut down the trees obscuring his view.

3. In 1990, Oracle almost went bankrupt because of what Larry described as “an incredible business mistake”. Oracle faced lawsuits and a huge deal of trouble for altering its numbers when it allowed its salespeople to book sales in the future of the quarter they were in.

4. He cameoed in Iron Man 2!

5. Steve Jobs was the official photographer during Larry’s fourth wedding to the novelist Melanie Craft in 2003.

6. Not only is Ellison a businessman, but he is also well known for his interest in many adventurous activities! So it does not come as a surprise to know that he is a licensed pilot! In fact, his son, David, started flying with him when he was 13 and later became a stunt pilot.

7. Flying is not the only thing Larry likes to do, he is also keen on sailing. When Larry’s Oracle Team USA won America’s Cup 2013, he chose to skip a conference and spend time on the boat after his win.



8. He bought 98% of the Hawaiian Island of Lanai in June 2012 for $300 million.

Billionaire Larry Ellison controls 98% of Lanai, a Hawaiian island that for months was shielded from the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic.



But in the last two weeks of October, more than 100 people tested positive https://t.co/VwPEwzjfxb — Bloomberg (@business) November 20, 2020

9. Larry is one of the billionaires who signed The Giving Pledge, by which he commits to use the majority of his wealth to philanthropy work.

10. He credits his success to the hardships he went through.

“I have had all of the disadvantages required for success.” - Larry Ellison

Happy birthday Larry Ellison! You are a great example of how difficult times can create inspiring, successful and innovative leaders.