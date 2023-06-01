Rise of ‘Comrade Musk’ – Elon Musk’s latest adventures

ALBAWABA – Tech billionaire Elon Musk sparked a vortex of controversy online over his visit to China Tuesday, and was dubbed ‘Comrade Musk’ by a mob of social media activists.

This is his first visit to China in more than 3 years, news agencies reported Wednesday.

Musk announced his interest in expanding his business in the world’s second-largest economy and was welcomed by top ranking ministerial Chinese officials.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (L) shaking hands with China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang during a meeting in Beijing – Source: Handout / Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China / AFP

'Comrade Musk' sparks controversy over China visit

Zhu Qi, a Tesla owner from the central city of Changsha, told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that she "worships" Musk for his "great personal charm and constant excellence in his field".

"China is still not super open... so for people like him to come and share some of their knowledge with us, I think it's something meaningful that our country and leaders can learn from," the 33-year-old university lecturer said.

"Due to our exam-focused education system, I think it's hard for China to produce someone like Musk, who has gained world-leading status based on his personal interests."

Chinese social media platform, Weibo, was abuzz with news of Musk's visit, with related hashtags racking up billions of views.

"For Musk, there are no countries on this planet, only markets... to hawk your wares," wrote one user.

"This is exactly the kind of borderless capitalism he predicted."

Others poked fun at the United States at a time of strained ties between the world's two largest economies.

"Our officials and media are going hard on this visit," quipped one Weibo user.

"He's apparently the only American welcome in China."

"Biden must be wondering why China refuses his invitations to meet with top US officials, but rolls out the red carpet for Musk," said another.

One meme circulating on the platform this week depicted a statesmanlike version of Musk, dubbed "Comrade Musk," standing behind a podium flanked by Chinese flags with officials applauding in the background.

But not everyone was taken in by the Musk mania.

Other users pointed to and shared a mem of Musk posing with hundreds of beaming workers in Shanghai, according to AFP.

Many Chinese tech workers criticised the industry's long hours and high-stress company culture.

"It feels a little outdated to make so many people stay into the middle of the night just to take some photos," one user said.

"So you're all working overtime tonight, huh?" wrote another.