RJ to Resume Flights to Syria For First Time in 9 Years

Jordan's national carrier, Royal Jordanian Airlines, has announced the restart of direct flights to war-torn Syria on Oct. 3rd for the first time in 9 years.

The decision was announced after the end of a two-day meeting with a delegation from Syria held in Amman between the two countries' ministers to reapproach with Damascus.

Restart flights were part of a handful of moves that aim at restoring and strengthening the mutual trade, investment, and transport ties, according to an official statement on state-owned Mamlaka TV.

Yesterday, Jordan announced the full reopening of the Jaber crossing, the main border crossing with Syria starting Sep. 28th.