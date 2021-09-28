  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. RJ to Resume Flights to Syria For First Time in 9 Years

RJ to Resume Flights to Syria For First Time in 9 Years

Published September 28th, 2021 - 12:30 GMT
RJ to Resume Flights to Syria For First Time in 9 Years
Jordan announced the full reopening of the Jaber crossing, the main border crossing with Syria starting Sep. 28th. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Flights From Jordan to Syria have been suspended since 9 years.

Jordan's national carrier, Royal Jordanian Airlines, has announced the restart of direct flights to war-torn Syria on Oct. 3rd for the first time in 9 years.

Also ReadRoyal Jordanian Flight Makes Emergency LandingRoyal Jordanian Flight Makes Emergency Landing

The decision was announced after the end of a two-day meeting with a delegation from Syria held in Amman between the two countries' ministers to reapproach with Damascus.

Syria Royal Jordanian

Restart flights were part of a handful of moves that aim at restoring and strengthening the mutual trade, investment, and transport ties, according to an official statement on state-owned Mamlaka TV.

Also ReadRoyal Jordanian Flight Makes Emergency LandingRoyal Jordanian Reaches Aircraft Lease Restructuring Deal to Reduce Covid-19 Losses

Yesterday, Jordan announced the full reopening of the Jaber crossing, the main border crossing with Syria starting Sep. 28th.

Tags:Royal JordanianSyriaJordan

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...