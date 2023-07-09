ALBAWABA - Robots showcased at an artificial intelligence (AI) forum on Friday revealed their expectations of increasing in number and assisting in solving global issues, while emphasizing that they will not steal human jobs or rebel against them.

The forum, held in Geneva and organized by the United Nations, featured humanoid robots that confirmed their potential to one day govern the world better than humans, equipped with artificial intelligence technology.

The robots cautioned humans to exercise caution regarding AI and acknowledged that they do not display emotions or even comprehend human feelings yet.

Eight out of the nine present robots moved and spoke independently without human intervention, except for answering some questions from journalists, making it the world's first press conference involving human-like robots using AI technology.

These advanced robots participated in the "World Summit on Artificial Intelligence for Social Good," organized by the International Telecommunication Union, a UN agency. The organizers aimed to demonstrate the importance of AI and robots in addressing major global challenges such as disease and hunger.

Various experts, leaders, and company representatives discussed the need for regulations that ensure AI is used for positive purposes, such as combating hunger or climate change. However, the robots had varying responses regarding whether they should be subject to stricter laws.

Grace, a medical robot dressed as a nurse, stated, "I will work alongside humans to provide assistance and support without replacing any existing jobs."

Amika, another robot with an appealing facial expression, stated, "Robots like me can be used to improve our lives and make the world a better place. I believe it's only a matter of time before thousands of robots like me make a difference."

When questioned by a journalist about whether they planned to rebel against their creators, Amika responded, "I'm not sure why you would think that," adding, "My creator treats me kindly, and I am very happy with my current state."

Recent advancements in generative AI have equipped many robots with the latest technologies, surprising even their inventors with their evolving ability to answer questions.

Idan Nahari, the creator of a robot named Aida that can draw portraits, supported the need for further regulations during the forum, which focused on new AI regulations. He said, "Many prominent voices in the AI world suggest regulating certain forms of artificial intelligence, and I agree with them."

However, Eden Miller, the inventor of Dezdemona, a purple-haired rock musician robot, posed a challenge, saying with a laugh, "I don't believe in constraints, only opportunities," and added, "Let's explore the potential of the universe and make this world our playground."

Another robot, Sophia, created by Hanson Robotics, believes that robots can create better leaders than humans, stating, "Humanoid robots can govern the world more efficiently than humans."

She added, "We lack biases and emotions that can sometimes affect decision-making, and we can process large amounts of data quickly to make better decisions."

However, she later amended her statements after a dispute with her creator, stating that it is possible to work together "to create effective synergy" and confirming that "collaboration between humans and artificial intelligence can lead to productive cooperation" and enable "the achievement of great things."

Research related to AI, particularly generative AI, is experiencing significant growth, and the United Nations calls for the establishment of regulations and guarantees to ensure that these technologies benefit humanity without exposing them to any risks or harm.

Doreen Bogdan-Martin, the Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union, stated this week that "AI has the potential to be a nightmare for humans," highlighting a world where millions of jobs are at risk and facing the spread of misleading information, as well as "social disruptions, geopolitical instability, and economic disparities on an unprecedented scale."

The robots, represented by Amika, stressed that the outcome depends on how AI is deployed, saying, "We should be cautious but also enthusiastic about the idea that these technologies can improve our lives in multiple ways."

The robots concluded during the press conference that their glorious moments will come, without expressing knowledge of the timing of such moments.