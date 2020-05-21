Rolls-Royce to Lay-Off 9,000 Employees

British aerospace giant Rolls-Royce said that it would cut at least 9,000 jobs in response to the slump in air traffic during the coronavirus pandemic, reported Emirates news agency Wam, citing German press agency dpa.

"This is not a crisis of our making. But it is the crisis that we face and we must deal with it," said the Engine Manufacturer's CEO Warren East. "We must take difficult decisions to see our business through these unprecedented times.”

The majority of job losses are expected to fall in Britain.

Rolls-Royce, which employs 52,000 staff around the world, manufactures engines for wide-body aircraft used on long-haul intercontinental routes.

The aviation industry is expecting business from long-haul flights to remain sluggish for some time in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.