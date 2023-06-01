The Royal Wedding: Bringing Jordan, Saudi even closer

  1. Home
Published June 1st, 2023 - 02:01 GMT
His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and his intended Miss Rajwa Al Saif of Saudi - Source: AlBawaba

ALBAWABA – The kingdoms of Jordan and Saudi Arabia stand on the cusps of an entirely new chapter of ever closer ties between the two historical neighbouring countries, with the Royal Wedding taking place in Amman, the capital city of Jordan, on Thursday, June 1.

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan will wed Miss Rajwa Al Saif of Saudi, whose family has strong ties to the Saudi Royal Family, Al Saud.

Jordan’s relationship with Saudi runs deeper than the billions invested in and granted to Jordan by Saudi and other Arab Gulf countries.

Almost exactly one year ago, to date, Jordan and Saudi signed a $400 million project to advance healthcare and medical education in Jordan. A 330-bed university hospital is slated for construction on the Airport Road.

Trade between Jordan and Saudi reached around JOD3 billion in 2021, and increased by 35 percent throughout the better part of the year in 2022, according to The Jordan Times.

Saudi investments in Jordan are estimated at nearly $12 billion.

