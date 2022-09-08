RU OK? 10 Ideas to Support Your Team This Week

On 8 September 2009, an Australian charity founded by advertiser Gavin Larkin was launched with the slogan (RU OK?), focusing mainly on mental health in the workplace, a topic that has only grown more and more significant in the years that followed the COVID19 pandemic.

There is no more sincere conversation starter than "are you ok?", as it shows genuine concern for the well-being of the individuals we are addressing. Unlike "How are you doing?", the "are you ok?" phrase assumes that people CAN be not ok and consequently know that they have the space and the capacity to vent out and talk about it.

This is precisely what this Australian campaign is trying to achieve, to support people in their workplaces and to show them love and support from their employers, no matter what they are feeling, facing, or trying to overcome.

RU OK was started by Gavin Larkin who had suffered the sudden loss of his father to suicide back in 1995, urging him to raise awareness of the importance of mental health.

The campaign has been using the letters: RU OK? instead of the English phrase "are you ok?" since it has been perceived with less formality and more friendliness. It also stresses its no intentions to "overstep" the role to be played by health professionals, adding that "it is only meant to support their efforts.

On the RU OK? day in Australia, corporates, employers, and senior executives are encouraged to celebrate their workers with a number of gestures that are meant to show care and support for their mental health and general well-being.

On LinkedIn, Australian users have been sharing photos from celebrations of the RU OK? day, intriguing worldwide professionals who have been expressing hopes that such gestures are applied everywhere else.

So, what ideas can worldwide employers and managers use to show support and appreciation for their teams?

Say "RU OK"? with these ideas

The premise of RU OK? is to not only check on people and make sure they are not struggling mentally but to also remind individuals to take good care of themselves and that their well-being matters to others, and it can be done in a variety of ways;

1- Give each employee the chance to take a day off this week.

2- Organize pet therapy day, bring a few dogs or cats for a couple of hours of soothing fun.

3- Offer your team an hour a day for reading and recommend some self-help books that are available in the office throughout the week.

4- Organize for medical health check-up day, to remind your team of the impact of physical health on their overall well-being.

5- Give employees the chance to work from home for one day.

6- Support your team's plans for a fun night out after work, by paying for a launch, ice cream, or yoga session in nature.

7- If you work in higher management, get your employees a discount on therapy sessions with a reliable clinic, so more individuals are encouraged to undergo therapy.

8- Get your team tickets for a sports game or music concert to unwind and enjoy themselves for a day.

9- Offer your team a free spa day on a weekend.

10- Bring your team small gift packages that show gratitude and say "you care".