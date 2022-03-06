Russian Banks to Switch to China's UnionPay

A Number of Russian banks said on Sunday they would soon start issuing cards using the Chinese UnionPay card operator's system, after Visa and MasterCard announced suspending operations in Russia, Reuters reported.

According to the banks, the new issues will be coupled with Russia’s own Mir network.

Announcements regarding the switch to UnionPay was released on Sunday from Sberbank, Alfa Bank and Tinkoff.

The decision comes after Visa and MasterCard announced on Saturday (March 6) suspending their services in Russia following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

