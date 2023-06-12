Russia's McDonald's serves 2 million customers a day

ALBAWABA - Russia's Vkusno & Tochka which translates to ''Tasty and that's it'' claims that it is serving 2 million customers a day, it's also said that the new chain replacement is already making more profits and is more successful than McDonald's after just a year of operations.

After the war between Russia and Ukraine, numerous fast food franchises in Russia took the same decision to leave the market in support of the Ukrainian people, which led to many of them being sold to local markets and rebranded. Some customers disagreed on whether Vkusno & Tochka's taste is superior to McDonald's while others did not mind the change.

Alexander Govor is the businessman responsible for taking over the majority of McDonald's restaurants after it pulled out of the Russian market in 2022 and he says that by the end of the year, Vkunso & Tochka will have more than 900 restaurants open in Russia. The company wanted to open around that number of restaurants in 5 years, but the growth was faster than expected.

The company naturally was unable to name its menu items like McDonald's so they decided to make up their own names such as the ''Big Hit'' which replaced McDonald's Big Mac.

After the U.S. sanctions on Russia and the withdrawal of many fast-food restaurants from the county due to the invasion of Ukraine, Vkusno i tochka, which is a Russian fast-food chain, came to replace former McDonald's restaurants, with a menu that largely consists of rebranded McDonald's items.

Not only McDonald's, KFC, Pizza Hut, and Starbucks have announced closing all branches in Russia following the war in Ukraine which started on Feb. 24, 2022.