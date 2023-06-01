US sanctions makes Russians stronger, healthiest

ALBAWABA - A Russian woman shared a video on TikTok thanking the Unites States for its sanctions against Russia and ban on fast food restaurants.

In the clip, a Russia woman, who said her name is Natasha, revealed that she is grateful that the U.S. banned famous restaurants including KFC and McDonald from operating in Moscow.

The Russian woman said: "We want to thank you for all your sanction and for taking away Coca-Cola, KFC and McDonald."

She added: "We understand that you take care of our health." "And that's why we will be stronger and more beautiful and without fat."

At the end, she maintained by saying that she will close the video to "feed her bear and drink vodka."

" I need to go , feed my bear..." https://t.co/5mu1NrFvM4 — Ω  (@R35MY) June 1, 2023

The Russian woman maintained saying that Russia as well is taking care of Americans and that's why Moscow cut the gas and now U.S. people will walk on their foot instead of using cars.

The video has dragged many attention and discussions on social media as people debated whether the U.S. and its allies' sanctions on Russia over its war in Ukraine worked or not?

A person mockingly wrote: " She's got a point." Another added: "Sanction is good?"

On the other hand, a Twitter user said: "The blessings of sanctions. I think #USA needs to impose some of these sanctions on themselves to improve their lifestyle and health."