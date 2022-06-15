  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Russia's Rosneft Mulls Creating a Dubai-Based Oil Trading Unit: Report

Russia's Rosneft Mulls Creating a Dubai-Based Oil Trading Unit: Report

Published June 15th, 2022 - 11:43 GMT
Russia's Rosneft Mulls Creating a Dubai-Based Oil Trading Unit: Report
(Source: Shutterstock)

Russian state oil firm, Rosneft, is mulling creating a trading venture in Dubai, affected by the sanctions imposed on Moscow, Bloomberg reported. 

Also ReadEU to Ink Natural Gas Export Deal with Israel: ReportEU to Ink Natural Gas Export Deal with Israel: Report

Earlier in May, officials from Rosneft visited Dubai and met with advisers who could assist in setting up the new entity, the media outlet reported citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

Rosneft
Source: Twitter

Rosneft didn’t immediately respond to Bloomberg's request for comment.

It's still unclear the scope of any new entity Rosneft is planning to create, or how it will affect Energopole SA, the producer’s Geneva-based trading arm. 

Also ReadEU to Ink Natural Gas Export Deal with Israel: ReportFrance In Talks with UAE to Replace Russian Oil, Diesel

It's worth noting that the Russian oil giant won't be the first Russian firm who would consider Dubai as a solution to the current challenges faced due to the sanctions.

Earlier this month, S&P Global Commodity Insights reported that Litasco SA, a trading unit of Russia’s Lukoil PJSC, is considering establishing a new head office in Dubai.

Not forgetting to mention that the Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko is opening local trading units in Dubai linked to his Moscow-based coal producer SUEK and Zug, and Switzerland-based fertilizer firm EuroChem.

Tags:RussiaRosneftOilUAEDubai

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...