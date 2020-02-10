Ryan Roslansky to Become LinkedIn's New CEO

CEO Jeff Weiner to move into Executive Chairman role and Ryan Roslansky, Senior Vice President of Product, to become CEO on June 1.

LinkedIn’s vision is to create economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce and we continue to make progress in realizing it. Our 675 million members, up from 610 million a year ago, are engaging on LinkedIn at record levels to grow their careers, stay informed and connect with their communities. Our customers, who helped grow our trailing twelve month revenue to $7.5B, are leveraging LinkedIn’s talent, marketing, sales and learning products to grow their companies.

After 11 years as LinkedIn’s CEO, Jeff Weiner has decided to take on a new role as LinkedIn’s Executive Chairman. Ryan Roslansky, currently our Senior Vice President of Product, will become CEO of LinkedIn effective June 1, 2020. As CEO of LinkedIn, Ryan will report directly to Satya Nadella and join Microsoft’s senior leadership team, just as Jeff did.

Jeff joined LinkedIn in December 2008, and under his leadership, we’ve grown from 338 to more than 16,000 employees in over 30 offices around the world, our membership base has increased from 33 million to nearly 675 million members, and our revenue has increased from $78 million to more than $7.5 billion in the trailing twelve months. Jeff guided LinkedIn through our IPO in 2011 and the acquisition by Microsoft in 2016. In his new role as Executive Chairman, Jeff will continue to work to help realize our vision of creating economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce, support our leadership team and focus on developing the next generation of leadership within LinkedIn and building key relationships externally on behalf of the company.

In his more than 10 years at LinkedIn, Ryan has played leadership roles in every part of LinkedIn’s business -- developing LinkedIn’s Influencer program and publishing platform, building our Marketing Solutions business, championing the acquisition of Lynda.com, and co-developing our prioritization framework for the Microsoft integration. Most recently, as our global head of product, Ryan has been a key architect in reshaping LinkedIn’s consumer and enterprise applications into a single, holistic, global ecosystem. In doing so, he has helped lead one of the best performing stretches in the company’s history. Tomer Cohen, currently Vice President of LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, will become LinkedIn’s head of product effective June 1, 2020.

These changes will enable LinkedIn to continue to focus on realizing our vision and mission of connecting the world’s professionals to make them more productive and successful.