Sabic to Build World's Biggest Mega-Battery Factory

Nusaned Investment, an investment company owned by Saudi petrochemical giant Sabic, and Germany-based Schmid Group have closed their joint venture (JV) transaction focusing on manufacturing and technology development in the field of Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFB).



The joint venture Advance Energy Storage System Investment Company aims to become a global technology leader and champion in the fast-growing utility-scale energy storage segment, supporting the kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic diversification objectives.



With R&D facilities in Germany and Saudi Arabia, the JV plans to set up a GW scale manufacturing facility in the kingdom, expected to be in production in 2021.



The JV’s strategy for developing value chain integrated production will allow it to achieve global cost leadership.



Fuad Mosa, CEO of Nusaned Investment said: “The closing marks a milestone for Saudi Arabia in its quest to localise manufacturing for technologies in emerging industries.”



Christian Schmid, CEO of the Schmid Group said: “The new JV will aim to establish a leadership position in the rapidly developing energy storage market and both companies are fully committed to realizing our joint vision for the project.”



The JV will produce energy storage systems for use alongside utility-scale renewables projects, telecom towers, mining sites, remote cities and off-grid locations. The systems will be utilised for renewables capacity grid integration, the establishment of mini-grids at remote locations, optimization of diesel generator capacity, and power back-up. The JV’s products will be offered under the Everflow brand.



The JV will directly contribute to the kingdom’s renewable ambitions. As per the new energy mix announced this year, Saudi Arabia will aim to install 57.5 GW of renewable capacity in the kingdom by 2030. Utility-scale stationary energy storage systems will be critical to ensure that the new renewable capacity is stabilized and connected reliably to the grid. The Kingdom could also leverage this technology in the upcoming mega-projects in the Kingdom.



The proposed manufacturing facility and R&D centre is going to be developed in Dammam Third Industrial City. The facility will be built under a build-to-suit lease agreement with Modon. The project site has been identified and construction is expected to start in the first half of 2020. The facility will have an annual production capacity of 3 GWh and will be among the biggest Flow Batteries production facilities worldwide.



During the next two to three months, the Riwaq Industrial Development Company, a developer and investor in industrial projects focusing on advance technologies, will join the JV as additional investors and shareholders.