Sabic Compound Selected for Wind Turbine Blades

Diab Group, a world leader in sandwich composite solutions, has chosen Sabic’s new LNP Colorcomp compound using nano technology to reduce weight and improve mechanical properties of sandwich structures with polyethylene terephthalate (PET) foams, which are used as the core material of wind turbine blades.

The Swedish converter selected the breakthrough Sabic compound over standard nucleators for production of its Divinycell PY PET foam core series. By reducing the foam’s cell size by a factor of up to two, while maintaining the same density and decreasing the cell size dispersity, LNP Colorcomp compound helps enable the final part to be lighter and more efficient in use.

These improvements to the core foam material can help designers create new, longer blades that address increasingly stringent standards for precision, weight and consistent quality, and contribute to greater overall energy generation.

“Even though PET foam is relatively new to the wind turbine core materials market, as a thermoplastic it offers many advantages and is a good candidate for broader use in turbine blades,” said Magdalena Sandström, CTO Diab Group. “We are focused on optimizing the performance of our PET foams to drive industry adoption of a more sustainable solution. Sabic’s new LNP Colorcomp compound, a material that provides increased control over cell nucleation and growth, is helping us achieve this goal. By leveraging this unique technology, we are developing innovative products that enable the implementation of larger and more-powerful blades.”

“Our collaboration with Diab has opened exciting new opportunities to advance wind energy through higher-performing core materials that enable innovative composite designs,” said Luc Govaerts, director, Formulation & Application Development for Sabic’s Specialties Business.

“Our novel compound based on nano technology, together with our formulation and material science expertise, help Diab to innovate, and will give wind turbine manufacturers access to core composite products that are strong, light and recyclable. Working with our customers, Sabic continues to do all we can to promote sustainability efforts across the spectrum, including supporting broader use of renewable energy sources.”