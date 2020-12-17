Sam Barnett Returns to MBC Group As New CEO

The Board also decided to appoint Sam Barnett as the new GROUP CEO succeeding Marc Antoine d’Halluin who was appointed as an Advisor to the Board, to guide its strategic vision. It is worth noting that Barnett had spent more than 17 years with the GROUP, including as GROUP CEO until end of December 2019 and brings a wealth of experience to reinforce MBC GROUP’s senior management team.

In this context, MBC GROUP Chairman Waleed Al-Ibrahim wished Majid Al-Ibrahim, Marc Antoine d’Halluin and Sam Barnett, the best of success in their endeavors and thanked them for their continuous dedication to making MBC GROUP a global media leader which has successfully pivoted towards the OTT world.