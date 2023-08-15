Samsung announces pricing and specifications for "QLED 990 C" smart TV

ALBAWABA - Samsung has announced that the price of its smart TV, the "QLED 990 C," will be approximately $38,500.

The company has unveiled the specifications of its new smart TV, which features an "LCD" screen with "Neo QLED" and "Mini LED" technologies. The TV's screen size is 98 inches, with a resolution of 7680 × 4320 pixels (8K).

According to "DPA," the new smart TV is equipped with a "6.4.4" sound system with 120 watts of power, along with advanced "Dolby Atmos" audio technology support.

About Samsung Electronics:

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is a South Korean multinational major appliance and consumer electronics corporation headquartered in Yeongtong-gu, Suwon, South Korea.

Samsung is currently the pinnacle of the Samsung chaebol, accounting for 70% of the group's revenue in 2012.

Until December 2021, the South Korean company had 266,673 employees.