Everything announced at Samsung Unpacked 2023

ALBAWABA- Samsung's summer Unpacked 2023 had a lot to offer its fans including fold-able phones, new tablet and smartwatch lineups, and other exciting features.

There is a lot to take in but do not worry since Al Bawaba has got you covered with all the useful information introduced in Samsung's newest Unpacked!

Fans waiting for the S24 lineup will, unfortunately, have to wait since Samsung did not reveal anything about the lineup in Unpacked.

1) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung has revealed two new models of the popular Flip and Fold phones. The Z Flip 5 takes the cake for a noticeable upgrade to its front screen!

According to Samsung, the new model will have a 3.4-inch larger external display letting users reply to messages and use the wallet, unlike its previous predecessors.

On the other hand, the Z Flip 5 offers a predictable yet welcome upgrade by getting a thinner and gapless hinge.

Both phones will come with the Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 chips for better performance and multitasking.

The Z Fold 5 will cost a whopping $1,800 while the "budget" Z Flip 5 will cost $999, both are releasing and shipping on August 11 and can be pre-ordered now.

2) Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

The rotating bezel is back! Samsung unveiled the much-requested new Galaxy Watch lineup with improvements to its Wear OS.

According to Engadget. Samsung's Watch 6 will come in larger sizes (43 and 47mm) without it being too bulky which is a great advantage since nobody wants a brick on their wrist while moving around!

Samsung's watch 6 panels are sharper and brighter than ever going up 2000 nits making it more visible in brighter and sunny days.

Galaxy Watch 6 will arrive Aug 11. 2023 starting at $300 for the base model and $400 for the classic.

3) Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 is looking to have smaller bezels than its predecessors and will offer the custom Gen 2 Snapdragon chip with Samsung's high refresh-rate crisp AMOLED screen.

According to Engadget, It will have better speakers and IP68 water and dust resistance for both the tablet and the S-pen coming with it.

The 11-inch version will start at $800 while the 12.4-inch will begin at $1000. The biggest variant coming at 14.6 inches will cost at least $1,200.