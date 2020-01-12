Samsung Calls the New Galaxy Fold the "Galaxy Bloom"

Samsung is expected to launch its next-gen Galaxy Fold along with the Galaxy S11 or S20 on February 11 at an event in San Francisco and now a new report claims that the next foldable is going to be called the 'Galaxy Bloom'.

Samsung apparently showcased the device to partners and carriers at a secret meeting held at the recent CES in Las Vegas. During the meeting, Samsung revealed that it will be called Galaxy Bloom, Android Central reported recently.

The device will be able to record 8K video, and a 5G version will be released in South Korea.

Famed leakster Ice Universe had earlier claimed that the upcoming fold may have an "ultra-thin glass display" instead of plastic.

The South Korean tech giant had also applied for trademarks in Europe for Samsung Ultra Thin Glass, or UTG, and according to sources, this will be the material used for its next foldable.

The upcoming foldable phone is expected to cost around $1,000.

The current Galaxy Fold handset is priced at nearly $2,000, which is not an amount most people are willing to pay and is not accessible to a larger segment of the population.