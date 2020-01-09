Samsung Launches New Rugged Galaxy XCover Pro Smartphone

Samsung launched in Finland its new Galaxy XCover Pro which is a rugged smartphone that features a 4,050mAh removable battery, meaning it can be swapped with a fully charged spare one.

Unveiled only in Finland, the device boasts of its rugged stuff design built to "survive the elements" with its IP68 dust and water-resistance rating. The phone can survive falls of up to 1.5 meters and its touchscreen works even when wet or with hand gloves on.

According to WinFuture.de reports in The Verge, comes with a 6.3-inch 1080p LCD display, Exynos 9611 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, dual rear cameras including 25-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle. Besides, the device has on the front a single 13-megapixel selfie camera contained within the display's hole-punch cutout.

Samsung's Swedish website states the phone comes with a barcode scanner and has two programmable buttons. It will be available starting at the end of the month across parts of Europe, including Finland and Sweden, for 499 euros (approx. $554).