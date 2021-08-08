Saudi Airports' Rankings Improve Among World's Top 100 for 2021

Saudi Arabia's airports continued to advance on the list of world's 100 top airports, despite the impact of the pandemic, according to the Skytrax global organization assessment.

According to the results of the 2021 evaluation, King Abdulaziz International Airport topped the Saudi international airports, ranking 50th globally, King Khalid International Airport advanced 36 ranks to 58th place, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Airport advanced 16 places to 68th rank, advancing 16 places, while King Fahd International Airport ranked 87th advancing from the 91st globally in the previous evaluation, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Regionally, King Abdulaziz International Airport ranked third, King Khalid International Airport ranked fifth, and King Fahd International Airport ranked ninth, while Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport, which is the first airport in the Kingdom that was privatized, and for the second year got the first place award as the best regional airport and the sixth in the Middle East, respectively.

