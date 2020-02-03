Saudi Arabia: $1.1 Billion Worth Of Projects Planned To Boost FM Sector

Saudi Arabia has more than $1.1 billion worth of projects planned for the next decade with a special focus on its key retail, tourism and residential sectors, thus giving a major boost to the kingdom's facilities management (FM) sector, said a report released ahead of FM Expo Saudi and Saudi Clean Expo in capital Riyadh.

The kingdom’s only FM and cleaning event, FM Expo Saudi and Saudi Clean Expo, will run from February 11 to 13 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

Demand for FM services is expected to rise as a result of the massive Saudi project pipeline, stated the event organiser, dmg events.

The announcement comes as demand for FM services is increasing on the back of thriving construction activity in the country.

Citing Saudi Vision 2030 as a major driver for the kingdom’s construction plans, event manager at dmg events, Paddy O’Neil said: "The Saudi government’s vision has prompted development of mega-projects across multiple commercial spaces be it in the retail, tourism or residential sector, all of which will soon require expansive facilities management services."

"In line with the sustainability pillar of Saudi Vision 2030, completed and upcoming properties are also expected to withstand the test of time, stay cost effective, and run with minimal impact to the environment, making it even more important for asset owners to carefully consider which operational and maintenance solutions to invest in," he added.

Bringing the best of the FM and cleaning industry together under one roof, the upcoming expo will present an unmissable opportunity for building stakeholders to find all they need to maintain their properties to the highest standard, and with the newest processes, said the event organisers.

Products on display at the event are expected to be the latest and most cutting-edge in the field, displayed by over 30 of the markets leading brands.

Heavyweights signed up to exhibit at the event include the likes of Chbib, Al Majal, Nilfisk, Essity, and Reza Hygiene to name but a few, it added.

Mohannad Zughayer, the area sales manager at exhibiting company Rothoblaas SRL, said: "Saudi Arabia is developing very fast towards the FM industry to assure functionality, comfort, and safety of the built environment. The pedigree of the kingdom within the region also plays a huge role, and for this reason it needs to be preserved in its state of majestic modernity."

Designed to enrich the sector, FM Expo Saudi and Saudi Clean Expo will also feature a free-to-attend workshop series made up of 20 sessions.

Visiting professionals will be able to benefit from CPD (continuing professional development) certification points through these workshops, whilst getting to know the latest facilities management trends and techniques.

Organised by dmg events, FM Expo Saudi is sponsored by Al-Hajry Overseas (Titanium Sponsor), Infor (Lanyard Sponsor), Enova by Veolia (Headline Workshop Sponsor) and Tamimi Group (Registration Sponsor), and is proudly supported by Riyadh Chamber.

The event is co-located with HVAC R Expo Saudi and Stone & Surface Saudi. The events are held from February 11 to 13 at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center.