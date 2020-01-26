Saudi Arabia: 350,000 Visas Issued In Q4 2019

Saudi Arabia has issued a record 350,000 tourist visas during the last three months of 2019, reported The Saudi Gazette, citing a senior tourism official.

Ahmad Al Khatib, chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) said the numbers achieved lately are very positive specially after implementing new regulations to ease the tourists’ movement in the kingdom, such as allowing Schengen, UK and US visa holders - irrespective of nationalities - to enter the Kingdom.

“We are working on reshaping hotel licenses to make them more attractive to investors, and training human capital in a great way,” stated Al Khatib.

Meanwhile, SCTH, in cooperation with the Initiatives Center of Misk Foundation, has announced the launch of the Saudi Café, on the sidelines of World Economic Forum 2020 (WEF) in Davos.

The Saudi Café is a cultural space with interactive digital content, through which the pioneers of the WEF recognize the Saudi society and its authentic culture, which embodies the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, stated the report.

The alignment to the aims of the Vision 2030 has opened windows to all countries and built bridges of communication with different cultures, in order to promote respect and mutual understanding, it added.