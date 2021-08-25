Saudi Arabia Allows Direct Entry of Fully Vaccinated Residents

Saudi Arabia has issued directives to allow direct entry of fully vaccinated expatriates from countries facing travel ban, an official source at the ministry announced on Tuesday.

Currently, the countries facing the travel ban are India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Egypt, Turkey, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Lebanon.



The new decision is applicable only to those foreigners who have a valid residency permit (iqama), and left the Kingdom on exit and re-entry visa after taking two doses of vaccine against COVID-19 from Saudi Arabia.



All other segments required to spend 14-day quarantine in a third country before their entry into the Kingdom.

Indian Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed said that the embassy had received a circular from the Agency for Foreign Missions at MOFA in which it says that the competent authority had issued approval for lifting the suspension of direct entry to the Kingdom for residents from the countries on the travel ban list.

The 2.6 million Indians make up nearly one-third of the expatriate population in the Kingdom.