Saudi Arabia: Brazilian Coffee Imports Plummet

Saudi Arabia was the premier Arab importer of poultry from Brazil in January, with the UAE ranked second. Total global raw and processed poultry exports from Brazil fetched $434.4 million in Jan. 2021, down 17.9 percent from Jan. 2020.

Meanwhile, Brazil shipped a record-breaking 4.1 million 60kg instant coffee bags in 2020, up 2.4 percent from 2019.

However, sales to Arab countries were down 39 percent to 54,968 60kg bags in 2020, according to the Brazilian Instant Coffee Industry Association (ABICS), which monitors shipments to over 120 countries.

“Saudi Arabia has been importing from Brazil for decades now, and it has always been among the top 20 to 25 leading importers. However, imports will fluctuate from year to year,” ABICS Director Aguinaldo Lima said in a statement.

Lima added that current numbers indicate 25 percent of all coffee sold worldwide is instant coffee, with volumes climbing 3 percent a year.

In 2019, ABICS launched a brand to promote Brazilian products around the world: Explore & Enjoy – Instant Coffee Brazil.

“When it comes to foreign markets, we are already in touch with buyers and distributors. Brazil is strong when it comes to non-packaged instant coffee, so we do not work as hard on end-buyer marketing as we do on industry sales,” Lima explained.