Saudi Arabia to Become Global Leader in Cloud Space

Saudi Arabia is poised to become a global leader in the cloud space, said an industry expert, ahead of World Cloud Show (WCS), one of the world's biggest and elite cloud show series.

Having hosted multiple high-level conferences across the globe, WCS has a reputation of getting global experts, investors, and cloud entrepreneurs all under one roof consistently, edition after edition.



Taking place on March 29, World Cloud Show - KSA is endorsed by Saudi Cloud Computing Association.



With Oracle as the headline sponsor and Darktrace as the lead sponsor, the show will feature keynotes from thought-leaders and industry experts, private networking sessions, secure audio-visual meetings, private meetings, and more.

"Oracle Cloud is fast becoming the preferred digital transformation platform for private companies, public sector organisations, and tech startups in Saudi Arabia," said Fahad Al Turief, Country Leader - Saudi Arabia, Oracle.



"Leading organisations across diverse sectors, including Saudi Railway Company, Arabian Centres Company, King Abdullah Institute of Medical Research , Awini app and several more have deployed Oracle Cloud offered by our cloud region in Jeddah to unlock innovation faster and drive new business growth," noted Al Turief.



Trescon CEO Mithun Shetty pointed out that like many other nations, the kingdom was rethinking its tech strategy as a response to the post-pandemic situation and is poised to become the next cloud computing hub.

"World Cloud Show will digitally connect key players in the cloud computing world to help the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia a connected ecosystem with strong disaster recovery capabilities."

The show will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants can also engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms, and private networking rooms.