Saudi Arabia: Circular Carbon Economy Tops 'T20' Discussions

Circular carbon economy topped the discussions of the closing day of Think 20 (T20) Inception Conference organized by the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) along with King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.



Saudi T20 chair and vice president of research at KAPSARC, Fahad al-Turki reported that more than 500 attendees representing over 60 institutions and think tanks participated in T20, the official G20 engagement group.



The conference discussed a range of issues including climate, energy, migration, youth, innovation, technology, multilateralism, economic development, finance, food security, and access to water.



Turki stressed that Saudi Arabia aims for a future of economic development, sustainability, and inclusivity.



He explained that the Kingdom is promoting a circular carbon economy model as a sustainable, pragmatic and cost-effective approach to achieve ambitious climate goals.



He also noted that Saudi Arabia understands the urgency to act on the climate while ensuring access to clean and affordable energy for all.



The conference discussed various facets, stages, challenges and policy pathways to realize a circular carbon economy.



T20 Inception Conference addressed circular carbon economy as a new way to confront energy and climate challenges in the modern global economy, as well as ways to empower women, which is a priority for the global development sector.



Participants further discussed possible means that could gap the distance between sexes and generation, which is the main condition for achieving comprehensive and sustainable economic growth.



The diverse group of experts who attended the conference demonstrated the richness of the ecosystem of the participating groups. The closing day ended with a keynote speech providing a regional perspective on research centers.