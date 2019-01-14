Saudi Arabia to Construct $10 Billion Oil Refinery in Pakistan (Shutterstock)

Saudi Arabia has announced that it will invest $10 billion USD to construct an oil refinery in Gwadar.

The investment was confirmed by Khalid Al Falih, the Kingdom's Minister of Energy, Industry and Natural Resources.

Read More

Saudi's Oil and Gas Reserves Are Bigger Than Previously Reported

Saudi Firm Predicts Oil Price to Hit $70 by Summer

During a visit to the port, Al Falih said, "Saudi Aramco is establishing an oil refinery in Gwadar. $10 billion USD will be invested."

The minister was welcomed to Gwadar by Pakistan's Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi.