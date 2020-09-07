Saudi Arabia: Entrepreneurship World Cup Participants Compete for $1 Million Prize

More than 150,000 entrepreneurs from 200 countries will pitch their startups at the second Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC) KSA national finals. The winning startup will win a cash prize of $1 million, part of Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (Misk) efforts to support entrepreneurs nationally and globally while they face the challenges of the pandemic. The EWC is the largest and most diverse global startup pitch competition and provides tools and resources to help entrepreneurs at the idea-stage, early-stage, growth-stage and beyond.

Panelists will include Misk Foundation CEO, Badr Al-Badr; CEO of Global Entrepreneurship Network Saudi, Amal Dokhan; Careem co-founder, Abdulla Elyas; Saudi Venture Capital Co. CEO, Dr. Nabeel Koshak; and founder of Yatooq (a startup focused on Arabic coffee), Lateefa Al-Waalan.

It is supporting young entrepreneurs in developing their ideas and honing their pitching skills to engage with a global network of mentors through a virtual accelerator program.



Due to the pandemic, this year’s final event, “Overcoming challenges,” presented by the Misk Global Forum and hosted by the Global Entrepreneurship Network and Global Education and Leadership Foundation, will be hosted virtually on Monday when the winning startup will be announced.



The event will stage panel discussions on entrepreneurship, which is seen as an accelerator and contributor to the economy, as well as creating employment, improving standards of living and driving change through innovation.