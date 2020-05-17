Saudi Arabia Expands Shipping Lines to East Asia

Saudi Arabia is continuing its efforts to reduce the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the Kingdom by increasing financing and commercial activities.

The Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI) announced it has started operating a new shipping line for container transportation between the Kingdom and East Asian countries, supported by the Logistics Committee and under the supervision of the Minister of Transport.

The new route will be operated through global shipping line Hyundai Merchant Marine and partly in agreement with the Alliance consisting of Hapag-Lloyd of Germany, OEN of Japan, and Yang Ming of Taiwan.

It seeks to facilitate regular trips to the port on a weekly basis serving industrial companies in Jubail and Ras al-Khair. The new route facilitates and accelerates direct import and export operations from East Asian countries and increases trade.

The project is part of MAWANI's initiatives to boost the connectivity of the Kingdom with international ports and attract major global shipping lines by providing them with the best services.

It is also line with MAWANI’s plans and strategic goals to raise Saudi Arabia's competitiveness in terms of investment and logistical services.

It consolidates the Kingdom's position toward achieving the goals of Vision 2030 in making Saudi Arabia an attractive global logistical platform and a link between continents of the world.

The direct link between Saudi and East Asian ports during this critical time for the global economy empowers the Saudi economy and the supply chains in the Kingdom.

The Ports Authority recently announced it started operating another shipping line for container transportation with East African countries, which is the first to reach King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu. This contributes to enhancing the movement of exports and imports to and from the Yanbu Industrial and Jeddah Islamic ports.