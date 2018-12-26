Saudi Arabia to Held Its Second IoT Exhibition in February

Participants will display their achievements in technical solutions and their efforts to implement Digital Transformation Program 2020. (Shutterstock)

The second Internet of Things (IoT) exhibition will begin in Riyadh on Feb. 13, 2019, under the patronage of the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.

The two-day event will host a number of international, regional and local players in advanced technologies, connectivity, broadband and digital transformation.

Latest technologies, digital solutions and applications of IoT will be on display at the event. Experts see great potential in the Kingdom’s capacity to adopt and embrace IoT due to the growth of and investment in smart cities as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

“IoT is the natural evolution of the internet, where all tools needed by an individual are connected to the internet and the system has become more general and comprehensive ranging from household appliances, cars, buildings and aircraft up to modern apps, covering all fields,” said Fahd Al-Garni, general manager of New Horizon for Conferences and Exhibitions.

The exhibition will highlight the latest emerging technologies such as massive data and artificial intelligence.

“Cloud-based computing is the main key feature of IoT through which the exchange of large data can be achieved with less time and cost,” Al-Garni said.

The event will bring together more than 50 speakers and experts like academics, researchers, and heads of national and international companies. Participants will display their achievements in technical solutions and their efforts to implement Digital Transformation Program 2020. The event will provide international participants a platform to share their knowledge and experience in advanced technologies.