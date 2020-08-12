Saudi Arabia: Industry Sector Laid Off Over 1,900 Expat in July

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef said on Tuesday that the Kingdom’s industry sector witnessed good signs and positive results in the month of July, reflecting the positive impact of the government's initiatives in dealing with challenges arising out of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thanks to Allah the Almighty and then with the continued government support for the economic sectors in general, the industrial sector was able to employ 471 Saudis and lay off 1,904 expatriates during the month of July despite the coronavirus situations,” Al-Khorayef said in a tweet.