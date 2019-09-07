  1. Home
  3. Saudi Arabia, Iraq Confirm Joint Coordination to Stabilize Oil Markets

Published September 7th, 2019 - 04:00 GMT
During the conversation, they discussed relations between the two countries and aspects of bilateral cooperation. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, made a telephone call on Thursday to Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, the Saudi Press Agency reported.


During the conversation, they discussed relations between the two countries and aspects of bilateral cooperation, and underscored the importance of joint coordination to stabilize oil markets, SPA said.

Via SyndiGate.info


